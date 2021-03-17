Dozens of grants awarded to teachers in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County School Superintendent Doug Straley, division administrators, and School Board members gathered Wednesday, March 17, to hand out 34 Innovative Grant awards to teachers for a diverse number of programs.
Programs included studying birds, a store run by students, and providing students an outlet to express their feelings on current events.
The grants were awarded for programs that encourage communication, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, and citizenship.
“We’re all about supporting our staff in the classrooms. Being able to support innovation and the five C’s and be able to bring these things to life in the classroom are so important,” Straley said.
This is the second year of the Innovation grant program.
