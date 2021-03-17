COVID-19 cases in Virginia reach over 600k | Positivity rate increased to 5.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 600,550 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 2,082 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,182 deaths and 25,611 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,248,924 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 5.5%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Eleven new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,761.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 67,455 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 24,659 cases, 825 hospitalizations, 383 deaths
- Henrico: 22,327 cases, 941 hospitalizations, 568 deaths
- Richmond: 15,323 cases, 732 hospitalizations, 235 deaths
- Hanover: 6,979 cases, 255 hospitalizations, 147 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,400 cases, 142 hospitalizations, 75 deaths
- Goochland: 1,267 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 21 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
