Chesterfield Health District opens vaccinations to all those eligible in Phase 1b

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District said it will now be expanding its vaccination clinics to include everyone in Phase 1b.
Residents in Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Powhatan who want the vaccine need to make sure they are pre-registered online or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
“Phase 1b vaccinations in the VDH Chesterfield Health District were limited to frontline workers, such as healthcare professionals, law enforcement and teachers, and people over the age of 65, because of extremely limited quantities the health district was receiving at the time,” CHD said.
Now that the health district has access to additional vaccines and there is an effort to vaccinate more people, CHD is now accepting residents who fall under the Phase 1b category.
As the health district opens up vaccinations to all of 1b, CHD is working with state and local officials on when would be a good time to open vaccinations to those in Phase 1c.
“The Chesterfield Health District continues to make strides in our efforts to get as many people who would like to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, VDH Chesterfield Health District director. “Transitioning to vaccinate all eligible residents within Phase 1b of our health district means we are making significant progress in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of our families and friends.”
To learn more about Phase 1b, click here.
