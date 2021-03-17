Boat wrapped around tree in west Alabama after apparent tornado

Boat found wrapped around tree after apparent Dallas County tornado
By WSFA Staff | March 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 6:14 PM

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crews responding to the area of an apparent tornado near Selma came across an unexpected sight Wednesday afternoon.

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative crews found a boat wrapped around a tree.

A power crew working to restore service to those affected by an apparent tornado in Dallas County, Alabama, came across a boat wrapped around a tree.
A power crew working to restore service to those affected by an apparent tornado in Dallas County, Alabama, came across a boat wrapped around a tree. (Source: Central Alabama Electric Cooperative)

The small, aluminum boat was thrown into the tree with force strong enough to crimp it so that it remained suspended in the air.

Alabama remains under a significant threat of severe weather through Thursday morning.

Damage reports are still coming in.

Multiple tornadoes have already been confirmed but no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.