Vigil held for man shot, killed outside of Henrico shopping center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vigil was held Monday for one of the two victims gunned down outside of a Henrico shopping center.
A balloon release was held Monday night to remember the life of 34-year-old Sadao Richardson.
“He had heart. He had more heart than half of everybody that I know,” his sister, Queen, said to the crowd.
Richardson was gunned down in a parking lot off Azalea Avenue near Richmond-Henrico Turnpike. He was a security guard and a beloved father.
“My nieces and nephews and my family ain’t gonna see him no more, all because these people ain’t have no heart,” Queen said.
Thirty-two Marcus Floyd was also killed in the shooting that injured several others early Saturday morning.
“It’s time to put your fists up and the guns down,” Queen said.
Gun violence is an on-going issue that Queen says must come to an end.
“I spoke at a lot of vigils, and I ain’t never think that I would speak at my brother’s vigil here today,” she said.
So far, police have not made any arrests in the case.
A date for his funeral has not yet been set.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.