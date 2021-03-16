VDEM, VDH opens community vaccination centers across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) have begun to open Community Vaccination Centers across the state.
VDH says the community centers will be administering COVID-19 vaccines on a larger scale.
The following locations will open on these dates:
- Danville - March 15
- Portsmouth - March 16
- Petersburg - March 17
- Prince William - TBA
These locations will be giving vaccines by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted.
Those who have pre-registered for the vaccine and are eligible and will be contacted to make an appointment.
To pre-register, click here or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).
