VCU women earn No. 13 seed in NCAA Tournament, draw Indiana in first round

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fresh off its first ever Atlantic 10 championship, the VCU women’s basketball team now knows, who, when, and where it’s playing to open up the NCAA Tournament.
The Rams earned a No. 13 seed and will face No. 4 seed Indiana in first round action on Monday at 2:00 PM. The entire 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is being played in San Antonio. VCU is making its second ever appearance in the Big Dance and first since 2009.
The black and gold enter with a record of 16-10 and won four games in four days to earn the A-10 crown. Huguenot product Taya Robinson scored 19 points in the title contest victory over UMass and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Indiana is 18-5 on the year and had a nine game winning streak snapped in the Big Ten quarterfinals. The No. 4 seed marks the best mark for the Hoosiers in program history as they make back-to-back tournament appearance for the first time since 1994 and 1995.
As for VCU, it marks the first automatic bid the Rams have ever received and the first conference tournament won in the history of the program.
An upset of Indiana on Monday would move VCU onto the second round to face the winner of Gonzaga and Belmont. NC State is the top seed in the region.
