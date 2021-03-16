Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy, Cold, with some spotty light rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much cooler weather this week with several batches of rain likely.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and cold with areas of light rain possible through the day. Drizzle or light rain. Best chance in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. The best weather day of the week. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. A few thunderstorms likely mainly south of I-64 Thursday evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 60. (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Cloudy with light rain likely. Colder again. Lows in the lower 40s, highs in the upper 40s. Rain chance 70%).
SATURDAY: Morning clouds then Mostly sunny and cold for late March. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs upper 50s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.