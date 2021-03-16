Suspect in Midlothian Turnpike shooting last July arrested in California, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect who was sought after a shooting on Midlothian Turnpike back in July 2020 has been arrested in California, according to police.
On March 15, Taron S. Dickson Jr., of Richmond, was apprehended in Los Angeles, California with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals and the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, police say.
Dickson was identified as the suspect of a shooting that occurred in the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield around 6:40 p.m. on July 1.
The victim was found shot in his car and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The following warrants were obtained for Dickson:
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Aggravated malicious wounding
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Malicious shooting at an occupied vehicle
- Willful discharge of a firearm in a street which conducts resulted in bodily injury to another person
- Felony eluding
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Driving while suspended
Police say Dickson is currently in custody awaiting extradition to Virginia.
