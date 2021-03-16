Richmond students will not go to school year-round this upcoming year

“Since numerous students are looking for resources, I think this proposal will help those students who are in need of educational support. A lot more hands-on learning will be involved, including the increased opportunity for extra help and study...However, it is not a choice I can stand by. We, as a district, have experienced enough change in the past year. To add another drastic change could add to an already growing uncertainty about our future. I say enough change for the time being,” Armstrong High student Airhiez Cabrera said.