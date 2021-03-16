Richmond Police and Mayor to launch ‘Missing Persons Date of Disappearance Campaign’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Mayor and Chief of Police will launch a new campaign Tuesday afternoon to help remind the community about missing persons cases.
Through the “Missing Persons Date of Disappearance Campaign”, reminders will be sent out to the community on the annual disappearance date of an individual.
“…We’ll send out reminder to the public about the ongoing investigations and the need for more information about those who have gone missing,” said RPD Chief Gerald Smith. “Information – even years later – can assist investigators in solving these cases. We will highlight these open cases because solving them are important to the city, to the families and to the Department.”
Per the Richmond Police Department Missing Persons page, there are 10 cases still open; one dating back to 1990.
Most recently, RPD sent out a missing persons notice about Minnie Sanders, 65, who was last seen on March 3 walking in downtown Richmond after receiving medical treatment.
A spokesperson for the police department said family of one of these missing individuals on the list will be present at Tuesday’s 2:30 p.m. news conference to launch this campaign.
Based on the RPD missing persons list and the description of this campaign, it is likely the family of Doris Ann Brown will be present.
According to police, Brown – who would now be 49 years old – was last seen by family in March 2006 when she was living on Venable Street; the date she went missing was March 16, 2006.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
