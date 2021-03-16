Richmond nursing assistant awarded with shopping spree

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A certified nursing assistant in Richmond is going through a difficult time after the ride she counted on to get to work is no longer available.
No ride could mean that the single mother of two could lose her job, but instead of turning their back on her, her employer stepped up.
Chanae Spady got a shopping spree from her employer Bayada Home Health Care, and it’s something she deserves.
She’s raising two kids on her own, working a full-time job, doesn’t have a car, pays her own bills, and until recently, she was taking online classes to get a bachelor’s degree. She withdrew from classes because the stress of it all was too much.
Bayada Home Health Care hired Chanae in October. At the time she had adequate transportation to get to her patients, but that changed.
Chanae was such a good employee, who never allowed her circumstances to impact her work ethic, the company found a way to keep her on the payroll.
Her boss, Lindi, would pick her up in the morning, drop the kids off at daycare and then take Chanae to her patients.
Acknowledging the difficult time she’s in, the company surprised her with a shopping spree to boost her morale - giving Chanae the opportunity to pick up some clothes for her daughter, toys for her son and a few home appliances.
“You know you are one of our star employees, and we appreciate you more than you can know, and you are a fighter, a trooper, and we know you’ve been going through some bumps in the road. We are here for you and wanted to do something nice for you because you deserve it. With 12 On Your Side and Acts of Kindness, here’s $300 and a $50 gift card to Mexico Restaurant,” Lindi says.
It was a moment filled with tears, hugs and overall appreciation.
At such a young age Chanae’s kids have no idea how hard their mother is working to make sure they have everything they need.
Chanae is just thankful her employer is allowing her to keep food on the table in a time when jobs are hard to come by.
“I’ve never worked for a company like this before. Every company just looks at your problems and they say, ‘well, it’s your problem, make it go away,’ but they’ve been working with me. They got me to work every day last week.”
Like the superwoman she is, a few days later, Chanae found a way once again.
She took her savings, plus the $300 and got a used car.
