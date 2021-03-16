Richmond named finalist for 2021 All-America City Award

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond has been named a finalist for the 2021 All-America City Award.
Richmond is one of 20 cities across the country that are finalist, representing 15 different states.
“The award, given to 10 communities each year since 1949, celebrates and recognizes villages, towns, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges,” a release said.
The finalists will present virtually on June 7-9. The 2021 spotlight on the award is focused on building equity and resilience.
“Finalist communities’ presentations will bring their written application to life and demonstrate the positive effects of using equitable engagement strategies to address issues such as promoting racial healing and equity, expanding the role of residents in disaster preparedness and recovery, and engaging the community in environmental sustainability,” a release said.
Here is the full list of finalist:
- Barberton, OH
- Bellevue, WA
- Carlisle, PA
- Dallas, TX
- El Paso, TX
- Englewood, CO
- Evanston, IL
- Fitzgerald, GA
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Fort Wayne, IN
- Kansas City, MO
- Livermore, CA
- Miami Lakes, FL
- Miramar, FL
- Morrisville, NC
- Richmond, VA
- Southfield, MI
- Spokane, WA
- Sumter, SC
- Wheat Ridge, CO
