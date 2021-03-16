Police investigating after child under the age of 13 shot, killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a death investigation is underway after a child under the age of 13 was shot and killed in Richmond on Tuesday.
Police were called shortly after 5 p.m. to the 3700 block of Angela Drive for the report of a person shot.
“When police arrived, they found a juvenile male under the age of 13 suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” RPD said.
The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Detectives said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
