P-EBT extended through end of school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More help is on the way for families who have struggled to pay for meals during virtual or hybrid learning.
The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer or P-EBT program has been extended through the end of the school year.
These benefits have not been issued since September 2020.
However, retroactive benefits for October through January will be issued starting on March 17.
The expansion of benefits will include students attending public schools under a hybrid model.
Previously, benefits were only for students attending all virtual.
