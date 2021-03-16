Over 1,300 COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate increased to 5.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 598,468 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,327 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,154 deaths and 25,517 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,220,455 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 5.4%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Thirteen new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,750.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 67,414 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 24,569 cases, 824 hospitalizations, 381 deaths
- Henrico: 22,251 cases, 928 hospitalizations, 566 deaths
- Richmond: 15,269 cases, 727 hospitalizations, 234 deaths
- Hanover: 6,959 cases, 256 hospitalizations, 147 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,384 cases, 142 hospitalizations, 74 deaths
- Goochland: 1,263 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 21 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
