New sports betting lounge coming to Richmond Raceway

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A new sports betting lounge is coming to the Richmond Raceway.
NASCAR partner WynnBET launched a mobile app in Virginia after being awarded an online sports betting permit in the state.
“Our new partnership with Wynn Resorts is having a positive impact as NASCAR advances its position in the rapidly evolving gaming space,” said Tim Clark, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR. “As we work closely with WynnBET to deliver a state-of-the-art race engagement tool for our race fans, we are grateful to the Virginia Lottery for leading this process and we look forward to welcoming this new experience in Virginia.”
Now a legal operator in the state, the WynnBET mobile app has launched for people to register and use around the state.
“In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation to legalize sports betting and create the process for the Virginia Lottery to grant online sports betting licenses. The WynnBET sports betting license application highlighting the partnership with Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway was among 25 submitted to the Virginia Lottery in October 2020. WynnBET is now one of six currently authorized in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” a release said.
“We welcome WynnBET, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, as a licensed mobile sports betting operator in Virginia,” said Dennis Bickmeier, President, Richmond Raceway. “We look forward to working closely with WynnBET as they launch the premier sports betting platform in the Commonwealth and expand our economic impact across the state.”
Construction of WynnBET Lounges at Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway will start soon. While the sports betting takes place on mobile devices, the lounges will be available for customers to use.
