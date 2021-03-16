New mass vaccination center to open at Virginia State University

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - State and health officials announced that a new mass vaccine center will open at Virginia State University’s campus in Ettrick on Wednesday.
State and health officials say the center will be available for residents living within Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and the Crater Health District, which serves areas from Petersburg and Hopewell all the way down to Emporia. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the center and people will be able to schedule their appointments for the second dose at the location.
“This vaccination center will bring us closer to our community goal of vaccinating 75% of the population, who are 20 and older,” Jim Holland, a member of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, said.
This center is organized by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health in consultation with local health districts and local governments.
Officials say they’re starting out with a goal to vaccinate 3,000 people a day at the facility, eventually increasing to 6,000.
”What we’re hoping is that we’re able to reach the masses, as well, and push our vulnerable population to this site for those that have not been able to be served,” Virginia Department of Health Acting Chief Operating Officer Jay Baxter said.
The center will only be open for people that have pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine and have received appointments. This means no walk-in appointments will be available.
“One of the other things we’re encouraging is that they bring their barcode, text message, email, write down the registration number they get,” Virginia Department of Emergency Management Chief Deputy State Coordinator Erin Sutton said.
The center is one of four new mass vaccine centers opening around the commonwealth to help get more shots into arms.
“These community vaccination centers will be another outlet for us to get vaccine into the community as quickly as possible in order to, as was stated, get this pandemic behind us as quickly as possible,” Sutton said.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.