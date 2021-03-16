Kindergarten registration for 2021-2022 school year in Hanover now open

By Adrianna Hargrove | March 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 11:33 AM

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools is now accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2021-2022 school year.

Children must be five years old on or before September 30 to be eligible.

Parents or guardians are encouraged to register for kindergarten by May 1. To locate the school your child will attend, click here.

You must complete and return the following forms:

If you are unable to print out the forms, you can contact the school registrar to arrange a time to pick up an enrollment packet in order to complete the documents.

School Entrance Health Form and immunization record is also required before the start of school.

