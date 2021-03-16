Gov. Northam restores voting rights to thousands of formerly incarcerated Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam has restored civil and voting rights to over 69,000 Virginians who have been formerly incarcerated.
New eligibility criteria would automatically restore voting rights to individuals upon completion of their sentence of incarceration.
The governor announced any Virginia residents released from incarceration will qualify to have their rights restored, even if they remain on community supervision.
Gov. Northam has restored civil rights to more than 111,000 people since he took office.
“Too many of our laws were written during a time of open racism and discrimination, and they still bear the traces of inequity,” Gov. Northam said. “We are a Commonwealth that believes in moving forward, not being tied down by the mistakes of our past. If we want people to return to our communities and participate in society, we must welcome them back fully—and this policy does just that.”
For more information on the restoration of rights, click here.
