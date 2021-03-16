Free COVID-19 testing events in Richmond, Henrico for April

By Adrianna Hargrove | December 30, 2020 at 1:02 PM EST - Updated March 25 at 6:56 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a schedule of the upcoming free COVID-19 testing events for the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts in the month of April.

Thursday, April 1 from 1-3 p.m.

  • Second Baptist Church - 3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224

To register, go online or call the COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except for major holidays.

Individuals will be notified of their results in 3-5 business days. If notification is not received after 5 business days, call the Test Results Hotline at (804) 486-2107 Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Voice messages will be returned within one business day.

