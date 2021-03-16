Crews battle four fires in 12 hours in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Henrico battled four fires within 12 hours.
The first fire occurred on March 15 on an outside deck at 3:30 p.m. in a townhouse community near Staples Mill Road and I-295.
A second fire occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 8600 block of Lonepine Road. The second fire occurred inside a room in a single-family home.
At 11:27 p.m., Henrico fire units responded to the 5600 block of Trafalger Park, London Towne Apartment Complex, for the report of a fire.
A total of eight apartments were affected by smoke, fire or water damage. American Red Cross was called to assist residents.
The cause of that fire is under investigation.
The fourth fire occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on March 16. Units responded to the 2800 block of Burnlake Court.
A small outside fire was next to the house.
Crews were able to get the fire under control immediately.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.