Access to a COVID-19 vaccine at your neighborhood pharmacy is becoming easier

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says an additional 300 pharmacies have come online in recent weeks, adding to the 500 already offering up the COVID-19 vaccines in the commonwealth.
“It is such a great experience to know that we are working with the public to get them vaccinated. So we can get back to some semblance of normal hopefully sooner rather than later,” said Janie Slominski, CVS Pharmacy Manager.
CVS Health in Midlothian is one of the pharmacies offering up vaccine shots. They’re using Moderna, which requires two doses.
“The first thing that comes to mind is that we’re able to travel to Atlanta at the end of April for my husband’s birthday and to see our family and our grandchildren,” said Sharon Machrone, a Midlothian resident, who received her second dose.
At this particular CVS location, the pharmacy manager says they can see up to 200 people each day.
The company is training and certifying technicians to inoculate people as well. That will help get more shots in arms as supply increases.
“They are certainly very accessible. They’re trusted individuals and a lot of pharmacies have been providing vaccination clinics through for flu vaccine,” said Dr. Stephanie Wheawill, VDH Division of Pharmacy Services Director.
About 120,000 doses are coming in to Virginia through a federal pharmacy partnership. Additional doses are also being sent to pharmacies and other provides through local health department vaccine supply.
“We’re trying to ensure that we have a sustainable network of options to ensure that we can meet the demand and the needs going forward,” said Dr. Wheawill.
VDH says that pharmacy partnership will keep expanding as more doses come in. They will continue to use a mix of chain and independents pharmacies.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.