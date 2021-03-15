‘We believe he will walk again’: Henrico football player seriously injured during game, GoFundMe created

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico High School football player was seriously injured during Friday night’s game and now Warrior Nation is coming together to support him.
According to the principal and high school athletic director, who both posted on social media, Samar Lemons is being treated at VCU Medical Center for a neck fracture.
“While his injuries are serious in nature, the family hopes he will recover movement with time and perseverance,” the post said. “The family asks for continued support in the form of positive thoughts and prayers as he continues through the early stages of post injury.”
The Henrico Warriors were playing an away game against the Douglas Freeman Mavericks when the injury happened; the Mavericks won 41-24.
As Lemons recovers, a GoFundMe was created to assist with medical bills expected to accrue throughout his recovery process.
According to GoFundMe, Lemons has plans of attending Old Dominion University in the Fall and then joining the Army after college.
“We believe that he will walk again and need YOU to believe it too,” the description reads. “…They have to begin aggressive physical therapy to gain some functionality in his arms but we need him to be healed from his head to his toes.”
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, more than $9,000 was raised in a matter of 12 hours.
