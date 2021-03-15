VSP investigating fatal crash in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County that left two people dead Sunday.
According to VSP, the crash happened along Route 3, near Elys Ford Road, around 6 a.m. Sunday, March 14. A 2008 Mercury Milan was driving the wrong way on Rt.3 and crashed head-on with a 2014 Mazda 3. The impact caused the Mazda to collide with a 2012 Jeep Wrangler.
The driver of the Mercury, 27-year-old J’haun G. Pendleton of Fredericksburg, died at the scene of the crash. Authorities say it is unknown if Pendleton was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Mazda, 23-year-old Isaac D. Evans of Locust Grove, also died at the scene. Evans was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Jeep, a 45-year-old Fredericksburg woman, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. VSP says she was wearing a seat belt.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.