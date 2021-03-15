Virginia to hold statewide tornado drill on March 16

Virginia's annual tornado drill is Tuesday morning March 16th (Source: Virginia Department of Emergency Services)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 15, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 4:36 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is “Tornado Preparedness Day” in Virginia, meaning the statewide tornado drill is happening at 9:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service sends a test tornado warning in the form of a monthly required test.

Schools and businesses will need to use their NOAA Weather Radios to take part in the drill. It is suggested that those be turned on by 9:40 a.m.

Local radio, TV and cable stations will also broadcast the test message.

