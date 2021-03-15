Virginia to hold statewide tornado drill on March 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is “Tornado Preparedness Day” in Virginia, meaning the statewide tornado drill is happening at 9:45 a.m.
The National Weather Service sends a test tornado warning in the form of a monthly required test.
Schools and businesses will need to use their NOAA Weather Radios to take part in the drill. It is suggested that those be turned on by 9:40 a.m.
Local radio, TV and cable stations will also broadcast the test message.
