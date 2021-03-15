UVA earns 4-seed in NCAA Tournament; Cavaliers face Ohio in 1st Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team has earned a 4-seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket, which was revealed on Sunday.
The Cavaliers will face 13-seed Ohio (16-7) in the opening round on Saturday at 7:15 pm at Indiana University’s Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
The winner of that game will take on the winner of 5-seed Creighton (20-8) and 12-seed UC Santa Barbara (22-4) in the second round.
Gonzaga (27-0) is the top-seed in the West Bracket.
The Bulldogs defeated the Wahoos 98-75 on December 26th.
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett the majority of his team is in quarantine, due to contact tracing, following one positive test in the ACC Tournament.
“In some ways, we’re going to be the safest team if we get down there, right?” says Bennett. “We’re here, we’re quarantining, so that part should make people feel good.”
The quarantine lasts until Thursday, with the team likely traveling to Indianapolis on Friday, and they won’t be able to practice as a team until then.
“It’s certainly a unique way to prepare for the NCAA Tournament,” says Bennett, “but I’m thankful that the NCAA gave our young men a chance, because they earned their way into it, the chance to get into this tournament. You just never know. This is such a unique and strange year.”
All of the NCAA Tournament games will be held in Indiana this year.
UVA (18-6) is making its 7th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and the 24th in program history.
The Cavaliers are the reigning NCAA National Champions, as the tournament was not held in 2020, due to COVID-19.
UVA is joined by six other teams from the ACC.
Virginia Tech earned a 10-seed in the West Region.
The Hokies will take on Florida on Friday at 12:15 pm at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Florida State is a 4-seed, Clemson is seeded 7th, and North Carolina is an 8-seed.
Conference champion Georgia Tech is a 9-seed, and Syracuse is seeded 11th.
Louisville is not in the Field of 68, but was selected as the First Alternate, in case a team has to withdraw before the tournament begins.
