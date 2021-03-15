RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
Below you will find web links for some great information about tornadoes. Be sure to check them out. This is Virginia’s first Severe Weather Awareness Week, with our statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning.
Tornado Web Links (compiled by the NWS and Virginia Department of Emergency Services)
Tornado Climatology - https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/climate-information/extreme-events/us-tornado-climatology
Tornadoes 101 - https://www.nssl.noaa.gov/education/svrwx101/tornadoes/
Last years VA SWAW webpage https://www.weather.gov/akq/2020VAswpw
Tornado Safety - https://www.youtube.com/watch/_5TiTfuvotc
Tornado Simulator - https://scijinks.gov/tornado-simulation/
What causes a tornado - https://scijinks.gov/tornado/
ODU Research re a “Tornado Alley” in Virginia: https://odu.edu/news/2020/5/virginia_s_tornado_a#.YDlLSmpKgq0
