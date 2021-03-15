Tornado Web Links!

Web links for information on tornadoes

Tornado Web Links!
Open blog for list of links (Source: NBC12)
By Jim Duncan | March 14, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 10:06 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -

Below you will find web links for some great information about tornadoes. Be sure to check them out. This is Virginia’s first Severe Weather Awareness Week, with our statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning.

Virginia's annual tornado drill is Tuesday morning March 16th
Virginia's annual tornado drill is Tuesday morning March 16th (Source: Virginia Department of Emergency Services)

Tornado Web Links (compiled by the NWS and Virginia Department of Emergency Services)

https://www.weather.gov/safety/tornado

Tornado Climatology - https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/climate-information/extreme-events/us-tornado-climatology

Tornadoes 101 - https://www.nssl.noaa.gov/education/svrwx101/tornadoes/

Last years VA SWAW webpage https://www.weather.gov/akq/2020VAswpw

Tornado Safety - https://www.youtube.com/watch/_5TiTfuvotc

Tornado Simulator - https://scijinks.gov/tornado-simulation/

What causes a tornado - https://scijinks.gov/tornado/

ODU Research re a “Tornado Alley” in Virginia: https://odu.edu/news/2020/5/virginia_s_tornado_a#.YDlLSmpKgq0

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.