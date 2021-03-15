SNAP expansion expected to bring more than $100 million in new food aid to Virginia

Advocates are heralding legislation loosening eligibility rules for food stamps as the most significant expansion of public benefits in Virginia since the state expanded Medicaid four years ago.
The bill, which passed the General Assembly last month with unanimous support, will open up the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to an estimated 25,000 additional families — bringing in more than $100 million in federal aid the state has effectively been rejecting.
“It’s borderline immoral that we were letting people starve when we had the wherewithal at our fingertips to do something about it,” said Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, who sponsored the legislation.
To qualify for SNAP benefits under Virginia’s current rules, an applicant must earn 130 percent of the federal poverty threshold, which for a family of three is set at $28,236 per year.
Under the new rules, applicants making 200 percent of the threshold or lower would be eligible, which works out to just under $44,000 for a family of three or $25,760 for an individual.
The legislation also eliminates a cap on assets that makes people with $2,000 or more in savings ineligible unless they are elderly or disabled, in which case the cap is $3,000.
Advocates had called the asset cap particularly frustrating because it required people to essentially draw down whatever resources they might have before receiving help.
“The idea is if you have the money you need to pay for food, which is super messed up — to tell people, ‘Why don’t you get further into poverty before we bail you out,’” said Salaam Bhatti, a public benefits attorney at the Virginia Poverty Law Center, which recently released a SNAP benefits eligibility calculator.
About 705,000 Virginians received SNAP benefits totaling $1 billion in 2019, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The average monthly benefit under the program was $128 per family member.
READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.