Richmond urges citizens to learn about flood risks during Virginia Flood Awareness Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities is encouraging citizens to learn about flood risks and get flood insurance in recognition of Virginia Flood Awareness Week.
The week is recognized March 14-20, and DPU is joining in on the statewide effort to make sure citizens are informed and covered.
“As FEMA has noted, flooding is the most common and costly natural hazard in the United States. Anywhere it rains, it can flood,” Calvin Farr, Jr., DPU Director said. “We urge City residents to plan now for potential flooding in the year ahead.”
Residents can use the Virginia Flood Risk Information System to learn about the flood risk of their home, business or community.
“One of the most important steps citizens can take to prepare is to obtain flood insurance. Flood insurance, whether it is through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private carrier, allows individuals, businesses, and communities to quickly and sufficiently recover after a flood. Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover damage caused by floods,” a release said.
According to FEMA, just one inch of water can cause $25,000 in damages.
Flood insurance policies take at least 30 days to take effect, so DPU says it is important to be protected before hurricane season.
