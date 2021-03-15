Richmond school board to make decision on year-round calendar

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond school leaders will make an important decision on whether to enact year-round schooling beginning next school year or not.
Although it’s being referred to as “year-round school,” it technically isn’t. But the idea does add about seven weeks to the school calendar for students who may need that extra learning time the most.
The district says about 5,000 students fall in that category.
Those extra seven weeks are completely optional, so no student or teacher has to agree to the extra classroom time.
But teachers who do agree to it would get some $10,000 added on to their paychecks.
There still would be a summer break, but it would just be five weeks for those who sign up for the program instead of eight weeks for students who don’t sign up for year-round school.
