Police searching for man suspected of stealing vehicle

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a vehicle.
Police were called on Feb. 17 to a store in the 10000 block of Brook Road for a stolen vehicle.
“The victim dropped the vehicle keys in the parking lot and when they went to find them realized the vehicle was gone,” police said.
The vehicle was later found by Richmond police on March 8.
“Information leading to the arrest could earn up to $25,000 through the Virginia State Police H.E.A.T. program,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.