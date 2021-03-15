Police search for missing woman last seen walking in downtown Richmond

Police search for missing woman last seen walking in downtown Richmond
Minnie Sanders (Source: Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 15, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 5:48 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen walking in downtown Richmond.

Minnie Sanders, 65, was last seen on March 3 walking in downtown Richmond after receiving medical treatment.

Police said she is known to frequent the area near Hopkins Road and East Belt Boulevard.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and glasses. Police said she could be wearing a black and burgundy wig.

RPD said she suffers from a medical condition, so there is a concern for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at (804) 646-6775.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.