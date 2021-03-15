Over 1,200 COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate decreased at 5.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 597,141 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,276 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,104 deaths and 25,439 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,202,924 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remained at 5.2%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Thirteen new outbreaks were reported Tuesday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,737.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 67,231 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 24,494 cases, 823 hospitalizations, 380 deaths
- Henrico: 22,203 cases, 926 hospitalizations, 567 deaths
- Richmond: 15,250 cases, 725 hospitalizations, 232 deaths
- Hanover: 6,951 cases, 256 hospitalizations, 145 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,388 cases, 141 hospitalizations, 74 deaths
- Goochland: 1,262 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
