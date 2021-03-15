News to Know for March 15: Hollywood Cemetery vandalized; RPS school calendar vote; Dry, cold day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Arctic air means it’ll be dry and cold today.
The morning sun gives way to afternoon clouds. Rain or a mix likely overnight.
Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
Richmond police are investigating vandalism at Hollywood Cemetery after tombstones were toppled over the weekend.
Photos show toppled grave markings in the cemetery’s President’s Circle area, where Presidents James Monroe and John Tyler are buried.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement regarding the vandalism, calling it “morally wrong.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the cemetery at 804-648-8501.
Police say two men died as a result of their injuries. On Sunday, they were identified as 34-year-old Sadao Richardson and 32-year-old Markus Floyd.
Several other victims are being treated for critical injuries, although police have not specified an exact number.
Multiple vehicles and at least one building were also struck by stray bullets.
No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with additional information can call 804-780-1000.
Prince George County Police are investigating a woman’s death after a body was found in a pond.
Officers searched the area and found the woman unresponsive and face down in the pond.
The body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773.
Eligible residents in Hanover County can now set up vaccine appointments.
Residents must be 75 or older, live in Hanover County, and have to be pre-registered with the Virginia Department of Health.
Hanover says some seniors are missing phone calls and emails, so if you have not been vaccinated yet, call 804-365-3240 to set up an appointment.
Richmond and Henrico residents who need transportation to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments have a new option: GRTC.
The Greater Richmond Transit Company is offering free, on-demand rides for patients with vaccine appointments. UZURV, a transportation company, will assist with the rides.
The trips, which can assist people who live too far from a bus stop, are funded by the CARES Act. If transportation is an issue, local health department workers can connect with UZURV and coordinate rides.
Virginia’s governor says students should be back in the classroom in some shape or form by March 15.
“It’s critical to prevent greater learning loss and to support our children’s health and wellbeing,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.
The move comes after the CDC issued guidance last week indicating students and teachers can safely return to school during the pandemic.
Richmond Public School Superintendent Jason Kamras announced his proposal for the upcoming school year, which includes seven extra weeks of learning to help certain students catch up.
Remote learning may not have been an easy transition for some students by disrupting their working workflow and leaving some behind, but Richmond Public Schools is hoping to change that.
Should the proposal pass, the plan would have those 5,000 select students an early chance at learning “three weeks right before school starts in late July and August, then two weeks in November, and then two weeks in March.”
The initiative would be made possible through the school district and childcare and afterschool organizations in the city, such as Peter Paul Development Center, which focuses on engaging students in Richmond’s East End. The Richmond school board is set to vote on the proposal on Monday.
Goochland Pet Lovers is accepting applications for its next mobile vet clinic following its first-ever event on Saturday.
The organization is using its Good Neighbor Fund to provide spaying, neutering, deworming and other services.
Goochland residents can now apply for the next clinic, slated for June 12, at this link.
We think sometimes that poverty is only being hungry, naked and homeless. The poverty of being unwanted, unloved and uncared for is the greatest poverty - Mother Theresa
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.