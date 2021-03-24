2021 may be a good time to convert to digital banking

By Rachel DePompa | March 24, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:01 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Do you still file paperwork, and write everything down in a notebook, but you’ve been curious to learn some of the latest technology?

You are not alone and you can move into the digital age with some training.

Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says it’s a great goal for the year especially for older Americans that are less inclined to use the latest technology

Learning to pay your bills online instead of through the mail eliminates a lot of hassle and fear about a check being delivered.

“If you’re having problems like getting onto online banking or you know it’s kind of scary for you I would encourage people to reach out to their financial institutions to set up a meeting with them,” said Dale.

Most of the financial institutions are happy to walk you through or they offer training and even tutorial videos online.

Or you can just ask a trusted family member for help.

Sitting down for an hour or two to learn a site. We all need refreshers and training, every once in a while.

Learning how to online bank-- might make it easier to manage your finances. And it certainly quicker than having to go to a bank to make a deposit.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.