Hunting for a shot: As vaccine eligibility expands, some Virginians are competing for doses

Bonnie Hamilton had wanted a COVID-19 vaccine for weeks. The Henrico resident, currently pregnant with twins, said she pre-registered with her local health department as soon as officials introduced the sign-up form. She confirmed her information when Virginia launched its centralized system and browsed the news to stay up-to-date on the state’s rollout.
But when health districts across Virginia began to expand eligibility to new subcategories under Phase 1b — opening the shots to residents under the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, including pregnancy, along with the seniors and certain essential workers prioritized earlier in the state’s campaign — she started looking for an appointment more seriously.
“It’s really been a discussion with my OB-GYN and validating with her that she recommends it,” Hamilton said. “Which she did, very adamantly.” The search led her to the Facebook group RVA Vaccination Hunters, which has swelled to more than 7,000 members since its launch in late January. She found other people who were hoping for a vaccine and had tips on how to access one.
“It just helps lead you into different areas where you can get the vaccine” — outside of waiting for an appointment through her local health department — Hamilton said. It was through other members of the group that she found out the supermarket chain Kroger had started booking appointments for people with underlying conditions at its pharmacies.
On the first weekend in March, she managed to snag a slot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Charlottesville, a roughly two-and-a-half hour round trip from her front door. Hamilton said it took about 90 minutes of refreshing the pharmacy’s sign-up page until an appointment opened up. But the drive to Charlottesville was more reasonable to her than trips reported by other members of the group, some of whom have traveled hours for a shot.
