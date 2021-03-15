Hottest deals in March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking to shop- we have your top 5 buys in March.
Shopping expert Sara Skirboll with RetailMeNot tells us domestic airfare is a great place to start.
She says historically, we’ve seen deals as high as 80% off this time of year. However, make sure to read the fine print, in case you need to cancel.
Luggage is also a big seller this month. Retailers are gearing up for spring break travelers and you will find sales of 20 to 25% off.
Same goes for Sunglasses-- 36% off and lots of buy one get one deals out there this month.
Also, this is the time to get your best deals on winter clothing. The weather is warming up and stores need to move out inventory. It’s clearance time. Skirboll says you will see sales upwards of 40% off or higher.
And last but not least-- discounted designer clothing can go on sale this time of year. Designer duds rarely go on sale so if you can snag 15% off or even 20%-- that’s not usual and Skirboll says you may want to take advantage.
Don’t forget to find a coupon code or cash back offer and get the most of all these deals.
