Forecast: A cold, breezy, dry monday with rain coming tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much cooler weather this week with several batches of rain likely.
MONDAY: Arctic air means it’ll be dry and cold today. Morning sun gives way to afternoon clouds. Rain or a mix likely overnigth. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
First Alert: A brief period of sleet is possible overnight or into the early Tuesday morning commute, watch out for slick spots.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of light rain likely through the day. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. The best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. A few thunderstorms are possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 60. (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Cloudy with areas of rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the lower 50s. Rain chance 80%
SATURDAY: Morning clouds then Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
