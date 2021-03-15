COVID-19 vaccine call issues slow process in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - In Hanover County, the lack of people answering the call is compounding COVID-19 vaccine distribution issues and they can’t move forward.
Hanover, which is part of the Chickahominy Health District, gets about 4,600 doses each week. But some of those are marked as second doses.
The county’s administrator estimates between 60,000 and 70,000 residents want the vaccine.
“We’re doing the best as we can to meet that need of our senior population,” said John Budesky, Hanover County Administrator. “We recognize the importance of this issue to our residents.”
But they really need those 75 and older, who think they should have gotten a call by now, to call their call center. They can schedule you this week, allowing Hanover health officials to move to other groups.
“What we’re seeing is we’re reaching out to folks, some folks are not answering their calls or may not be as astute with managing their emails,” said Budesky.
Hanover will move into seniors aged 65 and older soon and then start inoculating those between 16 and 64 with an underlying condition or disability.
In January, Hanover launched its own call center to help with vaccine questions and scheduling. The county also has its own vaccine clinic to get shots in arms.
“As we get more and more vaccination we’re going to be able to ramp up and serve even more of our residents,” said Budesky.
The number for the Hanover County COVID-19 Call Center is 804-365-3240.
You can find more information here: https://www.hanovercounty.gov/1104/COVID-19-Hanover-Information
