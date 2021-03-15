City to launch updated version of customer service, response system

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond will be launching an updated version of RVA311, which is the city’s current customer service and response system.
The update will take place on March 17 and will include improvements to the online citizen portal and completely new mobile apps.
Using the improved web portal online, and the mobile app, residents will be able to:
- Sign up to receive important city alerts and announcements straight to their phone;
- Use optimized search functions to find the right request type for your needs;
- Explore requests around the entire city, view request details and check-in on request status using a map;
- Switch to a simple list view if users do not prefer a map; and
- Turn city services into a team effort, “upvoting” and “following” requests of interest instead of creating duplicate requests.
With the new web portal, residents can view requests citywide, in their council district or in their neighborhood.
Starting on March 17, residents can download the next generation RVA311 mobile app in the App Store or on Google Play.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.