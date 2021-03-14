Woman’s body found in Prince George pond; police investigating death

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Police are investigating a woman’s death after a body was in a pond.
Police found the body on the 5500 block of Family Drive around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release from Prince George police. Officers searched the area and found the woman unresponsive and face down in the pond.
The body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773.
This is a developing story.
