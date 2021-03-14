VCU women claim Atlantic 10 championship

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU ended the season right where the Rams expected to be- on top of the Atlantic 10.
The black and gold opened up a 10 point lead in the first quarter and fended off any rallies, as VCU downed UMass, 81-69, to claim the conference championship. It marks VCU’s first ever Atlantic 10 Tournament crown and the Rams’ first NCAA Tournament berth since 2009.
VCU held a 42-37 lead at the break, but the Minutemen would charge back. Sydney Taylor’s three-pointer gave UMass a 59-58 lead with 7:32 remaining in the game. The Rams responded for the next eight points and never looked back on their way to the title.
Huguenot product Taya Robinson scored 19 points, as did Sarah Te-Biasu. Tera Reed chipped in 12 points, while Janika Griffith-Wallace added 10 points. Reed also grabbed four steals, helping VCU to ten total steals in the game.
VCU will discover its NCAA Tournament seeding on Monday evening during the NCAA Women’s Tournament Selection Show.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.