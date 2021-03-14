VCU falls to St. Bonaventure in Atlantic 10 Championship Game

DAYTON, OH (WWBT) - With 13:05 remaining in the first half, Bones Hyland picked up his third personal foul, thus setting the Atlantic 10 Championship Game tone for VCU.
The Rams played most of the game from behind, fell into foul trouble and struggled from the floor in crucial stretches, falling to St. Bonaventure, 74-65, in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.
Alejandro Vasquez hit a three-pointer with 11:34 left in the opening frame to give the Bonnies a 15-12 lead. That would end up putting them in front for good. After Josh Banks hit a triple of his own to pull the Rams within one at 20-19, St. Bonaventure rattled off seven straight points to widen the gap to eight and held a 32-25 advantage at the break.
VCU would trim a double-digit deficit to six points early in the second half, but the Bonnies would once again respond, opening up a 17 point lead with 11:10 remaining in the game. The Rams would get no closer than seven the rest of the way.
SBU grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, scoring 17 second-chance points, including several offensive boards and put-backs late in the game.
Hyland finished with 21 points despite missing most of the first half. 11 of those points came from the free throw line, as he was just 4-of-11 from the floor. Vince Williams score 12 points and pulled in nine rebounds, while Josh Banks chipped in 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting. St. Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton led all scorers with 23 points.
VCU shot 35 percent from the floor in the first half, but brought that up to 41 percent for the game. The Rams only committed nine turnovers, while the Bonnies only committed 10.
The Rams now await their NCAA Tournament fate. The field of 68 will be unveiled on Sunday evening at 6:00.
