VCU falls to St. Bonaventure in Atlantic 10 Championship Game

Alejandro Vasquez hit a three-pointer with 11:34 left in the opening frame to give the Bonnies a 15-12 lead. That would end up putting them in front for good. After Josh Banks hit a triple of his own to pull the Rams within one at 20-19, St. Bonaventure rattled off seven straight points to widen the gap to eight and held a 32-25 advantage at the break.