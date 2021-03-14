VCU earns at-large NCAA Tournament bid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU is heading back to the NCAA Tournament.
The Rams received an at-large invitation to the event on Sunday evening and will be the No. 10 seed in the West Region. They’ll face No. 7 seed Oregon on Saturday. VCU fell to St. Bonaventure, 74-65, in the Atlantic 10 title game earlier on Sunday afternoon.
2021 marks the ninth NCAA berth in the last ten tournaments for the Rams. They’re 3-7 in NCAA Tournament games since their 2011 Final Four run and will be looking to advance out of the first weekend for the first time since that Final Four appearance.
VCU came into the season picked to finish ninth in the Atlantic 10. A young, unproven Rams team finished second in the league and advanced to the conference’s championship game. They take a record of 19-7 into the Big Dance.
Oregon finished the season 20-6 and won the PAC 12 regular season title, before being bounced in the semifinals of its conference tournament. The two programs have met once prior, a 77-63 VCU win in the Legends Classic in November of 2014.
Virginia joins VCU in the West Region as the No. 4 seed and will face Ohio on Saturday. Norfolk State is also in that region and will take on Appalachian State in a play-in game on Thursday. The winner will get No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.
Virginia Tech is the No. 10 seed in the South Region and will take on Florida on Friday, while Liberty picks up the No. 13 seed in the Midwest Region and gets Oklahoma State on Friday.
