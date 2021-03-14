Police safely locate woman in ‘possible abduction’ caught on camera

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident on Saturday that they believe was an abduction.
Investigators said that officers responded to the area of N. White Mountain Drive and Rotunda Lane, around 7 p.m.
Once police arrived, a nearby homeowner showed them a surveillance video, which appears to show a person exit a car, assault a woman and then forcibly put her into the car.
Investigators said that the person who was driving the car left the area and turned right onto N. Enon Church Road.
On Sunday, the woman involved in the incident was safely located. At this time, no suspect information has been released.
The Chesterfield Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or might know the individuals involved, to contact them.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.