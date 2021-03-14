Police identify Va. man killed in I-295 crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One man died of his injuries on Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 295.
Police say the crash occurred on the ramp to Woodman Road south around 12:50 a.m. on March 14.
Investigators said a 2017 Infiniti GX80 was traveling south when it ran off the road to the right, clipped a sign and then struck a tree.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, was identified as Ronnie J. Holland, 36, of Fredericksburg.
A release from Virginia State Police stated he was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene.
