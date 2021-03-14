Police identify 2 men killed in Henrico parking lot shooting; Vigil planned for man slain

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and several others injured Saturday.
Police say two men died as a result of their injuries. On Sunday, they were identified as 34-year-old Sadao Richardson and 32-year-old Markus Floyd.
Several other victims are being treated for critical injuries, although police have not specified an exact number.
Investigators said that officers responded to the Meadowood Square shopping strip on Azalea Avenue, right off Richmond-Henrico Turnpike, around 3 a.m. on March 13. Police say as they arrived on the scene, there were several community members in the parking lot.
Multiple vehicles and at least one building were struck by stray bullets.
One person who declined to speak on camera says a fight broke out in the parking lot before multiple shots were fired. A victim’s family member said her brother was trying to help those who had been shot in the parking lot before he was shot and killed.
A vigil honoring Sadao “Jae” Richardson is slated for Monday, March 15 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to join family and loved ones at 5118 Richmond-Henrico Turnpike. A flyer for the event encourages attendees to bring red and black balloons.
No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with additional information can call 804-780-1000.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.