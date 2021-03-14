Over 1,100 COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate decreased at 5.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 595,865 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,130 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,060 deaths and 25,323 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,189,352 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remained at 5.4%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Five new outbreaks were reported Monday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,724.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 66,953 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 24,431 cases, 822 hospitalizations, 379 deaths
- Henrico: 22,155 cases, 922 hospitalizations, 565 deaths
- Richmond: 15,217 cases, 722 hospitalizations, 230 deaths
- Hanover: 6,935 cases, 256 hospitalizations, 145 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,355 cases, 140 hospitalizations, 73 deaths
- Goochland: 1,259 cases, 45 hospitalizations, 18 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
