Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66

FILE - In this April 1987 file photo, "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, left, moves in on "Sugar" Ray Leonard during the third round of a boxing bout in Las Vegas. Leonard won with a split decision. Hagler, the middleweight boxing great whose title reign and career ended with the loss to Leonard in 1987, died Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was 66. (Source: AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File/AP)